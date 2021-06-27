NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.03

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.03 and last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 20500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a quick ratio of 71.88 and a current ratio of 119.02.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total transaction of C$1,227,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at C$60,308.82. Also, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$309,997.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,946,640.35. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,838 shares of company stock worth $2,291,673.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

