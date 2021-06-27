Nuance Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,998,038 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA makes up approximately 3.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $201,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.18. 1,251,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,975. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

