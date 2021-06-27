Nuance Investments LLC Cuts Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293,438 shares during the quarter. Valley National Bancorp makes up 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Valley National Bancorp worth $73,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,034,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

