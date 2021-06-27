Nuance Investments LLC Has $395.62 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,731 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth comprises about 7.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 11.67% of Equity Commonwealth worth $395,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,347,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of EQC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $26.76. 14,119,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 382.34 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $33.02.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.