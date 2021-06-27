Nuance Investments LLC Invests $30.91 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 206,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,717. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.16. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.84 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

