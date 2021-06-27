Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report sales of $8.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.46 billion. Nucor posted sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $31.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.80 billion to $33.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.26 billion to $28.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nucor has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.