Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $27.35 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $136.51 million and approximately $16.68 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.35 or 0.00083518 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00569109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,096 coins and its circulating supply is 4,991,336 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

