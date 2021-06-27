O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,939 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after purchasing an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,357. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of SJM opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.86. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

