O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $527.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.75. The company has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

