O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

IX opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $91.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

