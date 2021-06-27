O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 74,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

