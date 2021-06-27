O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

ODFL stock opened at $253.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.62 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

