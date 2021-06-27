Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 4.47.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $63,424.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

