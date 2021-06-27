Offshift Achieves Market Cap of $2.89 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Offshift has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002600 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $2.89 million and $56,917.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,191.49 or 0.99802963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00028923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053053 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

