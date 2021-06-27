Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.56). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. WBB Securities increased their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of OMER opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.15. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Omeros by 363.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.