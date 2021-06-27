One Capital Management LLC Buys 775 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $31,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $237.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.68. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

