One Capital Management LLC Sells 20,955 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IWC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.58. 32,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,701. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

