Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 7,442.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

