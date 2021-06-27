Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 28th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $509.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

