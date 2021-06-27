OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post sales of $24.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.59 million and the lowest is $23.70 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $13.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $96.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.44 million to $96.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.62 million, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. 156,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

