Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NYSE OR opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

