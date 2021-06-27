Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $76.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,803,000 after buying an additional 875,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. 2,532,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,438. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

