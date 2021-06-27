Owl Rock Capital Co. (ORCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 13th

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 106.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock valued at $31,896,986 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.