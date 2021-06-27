Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000.

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

