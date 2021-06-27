PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $28.32 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $888,053.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.