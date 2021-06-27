Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,334 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.39.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

