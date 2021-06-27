Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

