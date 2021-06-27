Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 319 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

