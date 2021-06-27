Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.11. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

