Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $26,851,585. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFG stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

