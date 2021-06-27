Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1,432.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $737,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $133.86 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

