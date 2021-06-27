Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,043 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,219,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 347,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $341.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.01. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.44 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

