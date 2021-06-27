Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of PANL opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $177,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,446,373 shares of company stock worth $32,010,560. Corporate insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.