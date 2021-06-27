Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 271,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 87,573 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 573.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 247,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,612,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

