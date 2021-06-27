Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PK opened at $21.54 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

