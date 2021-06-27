Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $202,886.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PKOH opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $419.35 million, a PE ratio of -1,110.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

