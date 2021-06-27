Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 181.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $301.74 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $171.58 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.