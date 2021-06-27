PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $57.82 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $57.82 million and approximately $651,543.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00245606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000076 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.14 or 0.00745035 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.