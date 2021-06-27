Patientory Price Tops $0.0174 on Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $29,945.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052601 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.46 or 0.00578182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.