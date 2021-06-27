Patterson Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

