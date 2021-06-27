Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paychex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.340-3.410 EPS.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

