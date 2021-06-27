PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of PDC Energy worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $80,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $22,731,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

