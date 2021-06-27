PEAK6 Investments LLC Lowers Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 79.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,710 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.30 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.