PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,294 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $337.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $349.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

