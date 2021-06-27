PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 34,618 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,618 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth about $7,863,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,255,000 after buying an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QIAGEN by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 42,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.16.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.