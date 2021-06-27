Peel Hunt Increases Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target to GBX 900

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its target price hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuller, Smith & Turner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.84) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 871.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £512.51 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a twelve month low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.