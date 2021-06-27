Peel Hunt Raises Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target to GBX 900

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NFC stock opened at GBX 988 ($12.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £915.19 million and a P/E ratio of -179.64. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 988 ($12.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 863.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group news, insider Peter Harris sold 14,562 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.22), for a total value of £113,874.84 ($148,778.21).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

