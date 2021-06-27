Peercoin (PPC) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $21.72 million and approximately $12,656.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,000,015 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

