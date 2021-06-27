Peloton Interactive, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

PTON stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

