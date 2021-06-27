Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.45. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$40.11, with a volume of 1,395,314 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.74.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.06 billion and a PE ratio of -46.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

